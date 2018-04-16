Waimanalo motorcyclist who died from injuries ID’d

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died Saturday from injuries sustained Friday in Waimanalo as Frederick Curimao Jr., 28, of Waimanalo.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died Saturday from injuries sustained Friday in Waimanalo as Frederick Curimao Jr., 28, of Waimanalo.

The 28-year-old was speeding when he crashed his motorcycle into a vehicle turning into a driveway, police said.

Police said it appeared speed was a factor in the crash.

Curimao has a history of speeding. He was arrested twice for traveling more than 30 mph over the speed limit, most recently on Jan. 22, and had at least five other speeding citations on Oahu and Hawaii island. In May 23, 2011, he pleaded guilty to speeding more than 30 mph over the speed limit in a Kona courtroom. He has been arrested numerous times for driving without a license and with a suspended license.

The cause of death was blunt force injuries of the head and torso, the Medical Examiner’s Office said, and ruled it as an accident.

Drug and alcohol tests are pending.

The collision occurred Friday morning at the intersection of Mahailua and Kumuhau streets.

Emergency Medical Services transported the man in critical condition to the Queen’s Medical Center, where he died.

This was the 17th traffic death on Oahu compared to 12 at the same time last year.