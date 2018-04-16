 Heavy use of restricted-use pesticides demands information
April 16, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Heavy use of restricted-use pesticides demands information

By Wailua Brandman
Posted on April 16, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 15, 2018 at 6:39 pm
It’s time to pay attention to the genealogy of the poisons that are impacting the health of children, mothers-to-be and families who live next to corporate agriculture. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –