 Case of man found with Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter dismissed
April 16, 2018 | 83° | Check Traffic

Features

Case of man found with Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter dismissed

Associated Press
April 16, 2018
Updated April 16, 2018 1:13pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Rosie O’Donnell poses for photos at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles in 2017.

ADVERTISING

TOMS RIVER, N.J. >> The case against a New Jersey man found with comedian Rosie O’Donnell’s missing daughter three years ago has been dismissed.

The Asbury Park Press reports that court records indicate charges of child endangerment and distributing obscenity to a minor against 28-year-old Steven Sheerer were dismissed last month.

Defense attorney Robert Tarver said today he was unaware the case had been thrown out. He said prosecutors were pushing for a guilty plea earlier this year.

O’Donnell reported 17-year-old Chelsea missing from her New York home four days before she was found in the attic of Sheerer’s Barnegat home in August 2015.

Tarver had said evidence would show his client wasn’t guilty. The teenager has said she misrepresented her age on social media and to the defendant.

PREVIOUS STORY
Khloe Kardashian announces baby’s name
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING