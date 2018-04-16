 Khloe Kardashian announces baby’s name
April 16, 2018 | 83° | Check Traffic

Features| Top News

Khloe Kardashian announces baby’s name

Associated Press
April 16, 2018
Updated April 16, 2018 1:10pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Khloe Kardashian, left, in New York in May 2017, and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson in Independence, Ohio, in Sept. 2017.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> Because who doesn’t like a good Kardashian baby name announcement? Khloe and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson have named their new addition True.

The April 12 birth came amid a torrent of tabloid speculation about the couple after surveillance video showed the basketball star making out with other women. True Thompson, who weighed in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 21 inches, is Thompson’s second child and the first for Kardashian.

Kardashian said in announcing the birth online that True has “completely stolen our hearts.” She said she and Thompson are “overwhelmed with LOVE.”

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has long talked about her desire to be a mother.

PREVIOUS STORY
American woman, Japanese man pull off upsets in Boston Marathon
NEXT STORY
NFL to prohibit use of certain helmets for 1st time
Comments (1)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING