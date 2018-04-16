Roadwork scheduled for Aiea and Halawa streets

The city has scheduled resurfacing and other roadwork on various streets in the Aiea and Halawa areas starting this morning.

Work hours are scheduled, weather permitting, for 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, for 365 calendar days. Some of the more than 45 streets affected include Aiea Heights Drive, Pali Momi Street and Koauka Loop.

In addition to resurfacing, the work includes the installation of new traffic signals, pavement markings, vehicle loop detectors and reconstruction of existing curbs, ramps and gutters.

Motorists are advised to observe and obey all traffic controls, posted signs and special-duty police officers, and to proceed with caution through the construction area. They should also allow extra travel time due to detours and lane closures in the work area. On-street parking will be prohibited during working hours, and illegally parked vehicles may be towed.

Questions and concerns can be directed to contractor Grace Pacific LLC, which is responsible for coordinating local traffic, at 845-3661.

Maui

Traffic signals will be upgraded

Some 35 traffic signals — nine of them in Kahului — will be upgraded over the next year.

County Traffic Engineer Nolly Yagin discussed the planned upgrades last week during a Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization workshop in Wailuku, the Maui News reported.

Tagin said some are more than 40 years old.

“We basically have to upgrade the controllers because some are no longer produced,” Yagin said. “If you buy parts, you have to buy them from eBay. They’re collector items. We need to upgrade because if they go down it’s a major challenge.””

The Public Works Department asked the County Council for $810,000 Friday to pay for the design and construction of the traffic signal upgrades along with other improvements, such as striping, guardrails and streetlights.

Yagin said the old traffic signals use underground metal detectors that recognize cars. Newer cars, motorcycles and bikes, however, do not have enough metal to be detected.

Yagin identified four critical areas: Lono and West Wakea avenues; South Kamehameha and Wakea avenues; Pukalani Street and Haleakala Highway; and South Kihei Road outside Azeka Shopping Center.