Island Images: April 2018

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday by
Hawaiian Electric Co. and the Department of the
Navy to start work on an 80,760--panel solar farm
on 102 acres of land at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-
Hickam West Loch Annex. REC Solar is building the
facility. Dan Alcombright, left, senior vice president
of REC Solar; Rear Adm. John Korka; Ron Cox,
senior vice president of operations at HECO; Kahu
Kelekona Bishaw; and John Luuwai, also of HECO,
participated in the ceremony.