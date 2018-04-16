Photos from the aftermath of Kauai flooding

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Water floods the the Wailua Golf Course in Lihue, Kauai, forcing the closure of the nearby Kuhio Highway. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kelii Kinney checks on his flood damage property in Anahola, Kauai, after the Anahola River broke its banks in the pre-dawn hours and flooded the community downstream. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A car is wedged between a house and debris in Anahola, Kauai, after the Anahola River broke its banks in the pre-dawn hours and flooded the community downstream. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Anahola resident Devin Ruiz, right, washes down equipment, as Steve Evans and Rocia Amir work to salvage the mate harvest in Anahola, Kauai, after the Anahola River broke its banks in the pre-dawn hours and flooded the community downstream. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP)
JAMM AQUINO | HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
Mud covered picture frames are seen at the home of Dustin Pagador on Waihohonou Road on Monday, April 16, 2018 in Koloa, Kauai.
JAMM AQUINO | HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
Ikaika Okuno pauses from sorting his belongings at his home on Waihohonou Road on Monday, April 16, 2018 in Koloa, Kauai.
JAMM AQUINO | HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
Thirteen-year-old Neveah Okuno walks in the living room of their home on Waihohonou Road on Monday, April 16, 2018 in Koloa, Kauai.
JAMM AQUINO | HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
Andrew Segawa pushes away mud from the roadway on Waihohonou Road on Monday, April 16, 2018 in Koloa, Kauai.
COURTESY PHOTO
A house is pictured from Weke Road in Kauai.
PHOTO COURTESY OF TWITTER USER @TAHOEJUD
Hanalei River claims a house right next to the pier.
PHOTO COURTESY OF TWITTER USER @TAHOEJUD
Flood waters cause damage to the parking lot and bathrooms at Hanalei Pier.
PHOTO COURTESY OF TWITTER USER @TAHOEJUD
Two boys look at where the entrance to Hanalei Pier used to stand before this past weekend's flood.
COURTESY PHOTO
This picture from a reader shows a collapsed road from flooding at Weke Road in Kauai.