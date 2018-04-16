4 Hawaii men’s volleyball players earn all-Big West honors

Hawaii placed four members on the first team of the inaugural all-Big West men’s volleyball team, the conference announced today.

Named were senior libero Tui Tuileta, junior setter Joe Worsley, junior outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg and sophomore middle Patrick Gasman.

Rainbow Warrior sophomore opposite Rado Parapunov was named to the second team and defensive specialist Gage Worsley was on the all-freshman team.

Coach of the year went to Long Beach State’s Alan Knipe and the 49ers’ junior hitter TJ DeFalco player of the year. Freshman of the year went to UC Irvine’s Joel Schneidmiller.

Big West champion Long Beach State (24-1, 9-1 BWC) had four players on the first team and two on the second. Simon Anderson, the 49ers’ freshman middle, was named to both the second and all-freshman teams.

Also on the all-freshman team was UC San Diego hitter Wyatt Harrison, son of former Warrior volleyball player Todd Harrison, and a former player for Kapaa High.

Hawaii (18-7, 6-4) is seeded second in this week’s conference tournament that will be played at Long Beach State. The Warriors have a bye going into Friday’s semifinal (first serve at 2 p.m. Hawaii time) and will face the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal match between third-seeded UC Irinve and UC San Diego.