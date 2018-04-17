Former Sen. Daniel Akaka to lie in state at Hawaii’s Capitol rotunda next month

The late U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Akaka will lie in state at Hawaii’s Capitol rotunda prior to his memorial services next month.

Akaka died April 6 at the age of 93.

He had served in Washington for more than 3-1/2 decades. The first Native Hawaiian to serve in the Senate, he was a strong advocate for Native Hawaiians and veterans during a political career that started in the House of Representatives in 1976 and ended in the U.S. Senate in 2013.

The family is requesting no flowers. Here’s the schedule for services:

State Capitol rotunda

Akaka will lie in state in the Capitol rotunda for 24 hours, from May 18 at 10 a.m. until May 19 at 10 a.m. Open to the public.

>> Casket will be escorted by the military honor guards to the rotunda at 10 a.m. on May 18.

>> A brief prayer service with music and speakers is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 18.

>>Shortly after 10 a.m. on May 19, Akaka’s casket will leave the Capitol for Kawaiaha’o Church.

Kawaiaha’o Church

>> A celebration of life service will be held at Kawaiahao Church on May 19. Visitation will begin at noon and the service will start at 2 p.m. Open to the public.

Private burial

>> A private burial service for the family will take place at the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl on May 21.