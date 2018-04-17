Bankoh providing assistance for homeowners affected by rain, flooding

Bank of Hawaii has initiated several financial assistance programs to help those affected by the recent heavy rain and flooding in East Honolulu and on Kauai.

“The force and severity of the recent rain storms were unprecedented and our hearts go out to all those who suffered home or property damage,” Peter Ho, chairman, CEO and president of Bank of Hawaii, said today. “We recognize that hardship and pain still remain for many individuals and families.

“These financial emergency relief programs are designed for quick approval to allow people to recover as swiftly as possible. We want to help people restore normalcy in their lives and we have loan officers ready to work with individuals to assess their needs.”

The programs provide access to cash via special loan programs or getting relief on existing Bankoh loans through loan extensions or forbearances. Special program features include: low interest rates on loans, loans with no payments for first three months, fast approval and quick funding, reduced payments with loan terms up to 60 months and loan amounts up to $25,000

Depending on the particular loan program, funds may be used to: 1) provide cash relief for emergency supplies and living essentials; 2) repair homes and/or vehicles, replacement of living essentials, or to bridge working capital needs; 3) receive forbearance and/or extension on loans for existing BOH clients.

For more information, call 1-888-643-3888.