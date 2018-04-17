 Bankoh providing assistance for homeowners affected by rain, flooding
April 17, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Top News

Bankoh providing assistance for homeowners affected by rain, flooding

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 17, 2018
Updated April 17, 2018 4:30pm
ADVERTISING

Bank of Hawaii has initiated several financial assistance programs to help those affected by the recent heavy rain and flooding in East Honolulu and on Kauai.

“The force and severity of the recent rain storms were unprecedented and our hearts go out to all those who suffered home or property damage,” Peter Ho, chairman, CEO and president of Bank of Hawaii, said today. “We recognize that hardship and pain still remain for many individuals and families.

“These financial emergency relief programs are designed for quick approval to allow people to recover as swiftly as possible. We want to help people restore normalcy in their lives and we have loan officers ready to work with individuals to assess their needs.”

The programs provide access to cash via special loan programs or getting relief on existing Bankoh loans through loan extensions or forbearances. Special program features include: low interest rates on loans, loans with no payments for first three months, fast approval and quick funding, reduced payments with loan terms up to 60 months and loan amounts up to $25,000

Depending on the particular loan program, funds may be used to: 1) provide cash relief for emergency supplies and living essentials; 2) repair homes and/or vehicles, replacement of living essentials, or to bridge working capital needs; 3) receive forbearance and/or extension on loans for existing BOH clients.

For more information, call 1-888-643-3888.

PREVIOUS STORY
Akaka to lie in state at Capitol rotunda before services next month
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING