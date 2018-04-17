Brown-water advisories for Kailua, Waimanalo beaches; bacteria at Hanakoo, Maui

The state Health Department issued a brown water advisory for Waimanalo Beach this morning, as well as for Kailua and One‘ula Beach parks this afternoon due to heavy rains resulting in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters.

“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris,” said the advisory.

While not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, the public is generally advised to stay out if the water is brown, and to practice good hygiene and follow up with a primary care physician with any health concerns.

Brown water advisories still remain in effect for the southern shores of Oahu, as well as islandwide on Kauai except for Keoniloa Bay to Sheraton Beach due to severe storms over the weekend.

A high bacteria advisory was also issued this afternoon for Hanakao‘o Beach Park on Maui, where enterococci levels were detected at 150 per 100 millileters during routine beach monitoring. Signs have been posted, and the advisory will remain in effect until water sample results no longer exceed the threshold level of 130 enterococci per 100 milliters.

Updates are available at this link.