 ‘Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah returning to Honolulu for September concert
Star-Advertiser Staff
April 17, 2018
Updated April 17, 2018 10:03am

    Trevor Noah gestured on the set during a Sept. 2015 taping of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” in New York. Noah returns to Hawaii for a concert on Sept. 1 at the Blasidell Arena. Kamaaina presale begins Friday.

Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” returns to Hawaii for a concert on Sept. 1 at the Blaisdell Arena. Kamaaina presale begins Friday.

Noah sold out two standup comedy performances at the Blaisdell Concert Hall and one at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in May 2017.

Kamaaina and military ticket sales for September’s show begin at 10 a.m. on Friday with the presale code OOPS. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, at the Blaisdell box office or by calling (800) 745-3000. Ticket prices run from $55.50 to $95.50 plus fees. General ticket sales begin on May 4 at 10 a.m.

