 Firefighters continue search for fleeing man who fell off Puna cliff into ocean
April 17, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Top News

Firefighters continue search for fleeing man who fell off Puna cliff into ocean

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 17, 2018
Updated April 17, 2018 7:35am
ADVERTISING

Hawaii island firefighters are resuming their search this morning for a man who went over a cliff in Puna as he was fleeing from police.

Officers responded to a 911 dropped call on Beach Road in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in lower Puna at about 1:05 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, a man from a group of adults fled from police and headed toward the ocean where there was a 15- to 20-foot cliff.

Officers got hold of the man, described to be in his 30s, who tried to go over the edge. Police said he broke free from their grip and fled onto a ledge 5 to 10 feet below.

A large wave crashed against the cliff, sweeping him into the ocean. Police said he was last observed floating face down and motionless in the water. Police said officers lost sight of him because of sea foam and waves crashing against rocks.

Firefighters responded with a rescue helicopter, boats and watercraft and scoured the waters in search of the man to no avail.

PREVIOUS STORY
Southwest Airlines jet with engine, window damage makes emergency landing
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING