Firefighters continue search for fleeing man who fell off Puna cliff into ocean

Hawaii island firefighters are resuming their search this morning for a man who went over a cliff in Puna as he was fleeing from police.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Hawaii island firefighters are resuming their search this morning for a man who went over a cliff in Puna as he was fleeing from police.

Officers responded to a 911 dropped call on Beach Road in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in lower Puna at about 1:05 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, a man from a group of adults fled from police and headed toward the ocean where there was a 15- to 20-foot cliff.

Officers got hold of the man, described to be in his 30s, who tried to go over the edge. Police said he broke free from their grip and fled onto a ledge 5 to 10 feet below.

A large wave crashed against the cliff, sweeping him into the ocean. Police said he was last observed floating face down and motionless in the water. Police said officers lost sight of him because of sea foam and waves crashing against rocks.

Firefighters responded with a rescue helicopter, boats and watercraft and scoured the waters in search of the man to no avail.