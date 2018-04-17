 High surf advisory in effect for east shores of most islands


By Star-Advertiser staff
April 17, 2018

A high surf advisory issued early this morning for the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island, remains in effect until 6 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service said surf of 6 to 8 feet is expected along east shores due to a fading pulse from the northeast, combined with strong and gusty trade winds. The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. today.

Moderate impacts are expected, with strong, breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice by ocean safety officials.

