Man tries to kidnap teen walking to school in Kapolei, police say

Honolulu police are seeking a man in the attempted kidnapping of a teenage boy who was walking to school in Kapolei.

Police said that about 8:07 a.m. Friday, the 17-year-old boy was walking at Kaiau Avenue and Maluoahi Street on his way to Kapolei High School when an unknown man grabbed him and tried to pull him behind a Hawaiian Electric Co. electrical box. Police say the two males struggled and the victim was able to break free.

The suspect chased after the victim for about 200 feet then fled, police said.

He is described to be in his 30s or 40s, with a dark complexion, short black hair, about 200 pounds and about 5-foot-9-inches. He was wearing a black T-shirt with several holes and denim shorts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.