 Man tries to kidnap teen walking to school in Kapolei, police say
April 17, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Top News

Man tries to kidnap teen walking to school in Kapolei, police say

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 17, 2018
Updated April 17, 2018 5:17pm

  • CRIMESTOPPERS

    Sketch of the suspect wanted for attempted kidnapping in the Kapolei area.

ADVERTISING

Honolulu police are seeking a man in the attempted kidnapping of a teenage boy who was walking to school in Kapolei.

Police said that about 8:07 a.m. Friday, the 17-year-old boy was walking at Kaiau Avenue and Maluoahi Street on his way to Kapolei High School when an unknown man grabbed him and tried to pull him behind a Hawaiian Electric Co. electrical box. Police say the two males struggled and the victim was able to break free.

The suspect chased after the victim for about 200 feet then fled, police said.

He is described to be in his 30s or 40s, with a dark complexion, short black hair, about 200 pounds and about 5-foot-9-inches. He was wearing a black T-shirt with several holes and denim shorts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

PREVIOUS STORY
Bankoh providing assistance for homeowners affected by rain, flooding
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING