Navy identifies man fatally shot in Ewa Beach as chief petty officer

The Navy said today that Chief Petty Officer John Ellsworth Hasselbrink, a submariner who served 22 years at Pearl Harbor, was shot and killed in Ewa Beach early Sunday after attempting to enter a residence.

Citing police reports, the U.S. Pacific Fleet submarine force said Hasselbrink, 41, attempted “to enter a residence other than his own by mistake.”

Police said the man who was shot was trying to open the door of a 33-year-old’s Ewa Beach resident’s house at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday. The resident was arrested but released Monday night without charges, pending further investigation.

“Our sincerest condolences and prayers are extended to Chief Petty Officer Hasselbrink’s shipmates, friends and family. He was a well-respected senior enlisted leader in the Pearl Harbor submarine community and his passing is a tragic loss to the U.S. Navy and the submarine force,” the command said in a release.

Hasselbrink was assigned to the Virginia-class submarine USS Illinois. A native of Granada Hills, Calif., Hasselbrink joined the Navy in February 1996 and served his entire career in Pearl Harbor.

He was divorced and did not have any children, the Navy said.

According to the Honolulu Police Department and Emergency Medical Services, the cause of death is an apparent fatal gunshot wound, the Navy said. He died at the scene.

A memorial service will be held at the Submarine Base Chapel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in coming weeks.

The Navy said the incident is under investigation by the HPD and the Naval Criminal Investigative Unit.