 Navy identifies man fatally shot in Ewa Beach as chief petty officer
April 17, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Top News

Navy identifies man fatally shot in Ewa Beach as chief petty officer

By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
April 17, 2018
Updated April 17, 2018 3:14pm

  • COURTESY PHOTO

    Chief Petty Officer John Ellsworth Hasselbrink

ADVERTISING

The Navy said today that Chief Petty Officer John Ellsworth Hasselbrink, a submariner who served 22 years at Pearl Harbor, was shot and killed in Ewa Beach early Sunday after attempting to enter a residence.

Citing police reports, the U.S. Pacific Fleet submarine force said Hasselbrink, 41, attempted “to enter a residence other than his own by mistake.”

Police said the man who was shot was trying to open the door of a 33-year-old’s Ewa Beach resident’s house at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday. The resident was arrested but released Monday night without charges, pending further investigation.

“Our sincerest condolences and prayers are extended to Chief Petty Officer Hasselbrink’s shipmates, friends and family. He was a well-respected senior enlisted leader in the Pearl Harbor submarine community and his passing is a tragic loss to the U.S. Navy and the submarine force,” the command said in a release.

Hasselbrink was assigned to the Virginia-class submarine USS Illinois. A native of Granada Hills, Calif., Hasselbrink joined the Navy in February 1996 and served his entire career in Pearl Harbor.

He was divorced and did not have any children, the Navy said.

According to the Honolulu Police Department and Emergency Medical Services, the cause of death is an apparent fatal gunshot wound, the Navy said. He died at the scene.

A memorial service will be held at the Submarine Base Chapel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in coming weeks.

The Navy said the incident is under investigation by the HPD and the Naval Criminal Investigative Unit.

PREVIOUS STORY
Ige appoints replacement to Joe Souki’s House seat
NEXT STORY
Video: Monk seal pup spotted playing with knife
Comments (3)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING