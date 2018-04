Whole Foods Market’s new Ward Village store will open on May 9, the company announced this morning.

The 72,000-square foot, two-story Queen Street location will be the chain’s fourth in Hawaii and its largest, with 300 employees.

Five percent of the first day’s net sales will be donated to MA’O Organic Farms in Waianae.

This location will feature From Block to Bowl, a selection of fish from the nearby Honolulu Fish Auction, a bar with 24 beers on tap and a Lanikai Juice bar.