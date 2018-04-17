 Police say man arrested at Taylor Swift house had knife, rope
April 17, 2018
    Taylor Swift performs in Texas in 2017. A man arrested outside a Beverly Hills home owned by Swift was wearing a mask and rubber gloves, had a knife, rope and ammunition and told police he had driven there from his Colorado home to see the singer.

LOS ANGELES >> Authorities say a man arrested outside a Beverly Hills home owned by Taylor Swift was wearing a mask and rubber gloves, had a knife, rope and ammunition, and told police he had driven from his Colorado home to see the singer who was not there at the time.

The details were contained in a temporary restraining order preventing the man, 38-year-old Julius Sandrock of Broomfield, Colorado, from possessing guns.

Police say Sandrock was arrested Saturday on suspicion of felony stalking and is expected to be released today while the investigation continues.

It isn’t clear whether he has an attorney who could comment.

Police who requested the restraining order said Sandrock told officers he owned three handguns and is on probation in Colorado for firing one of the weapons.

Another man was arrested on April 8 for trespassing on the same property.

The 28-year-old Swift, who lives in New York, was not at the home then either.

