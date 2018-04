Lihikai Elementary School on Maui is closed today due to a power outage, according to the Hawaii Department of Education.

The outage occurred after a vehicle struck a utility pole near the school located at 335 S. Papa Ave. in Kahului.

Maui Electric crews are working to restore power to affected customers.