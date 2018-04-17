 More than 120 homes damaged on Oahu, says Red Cross
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 17, 2018
Updated April 17, 2018 4:23pm

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    John Romero, center, carried valuables out from the Aina Haina rental home which he has been living in for the past year. The house is being gutted after it got inundated with flood water on Friday night.

Teams from the American Red Cross conducted damage assessments from the weekend storm on both Kauai and Oahu.

On Oahu, damage assessment teams today found three homes destroyed, or homes that had at least three feet of water enter essential living space; 26 with major damage, or with at least 18 inches or more of water in essential living space; and 96 with minor damage, or up to 18 inches of water in essential living space. Another 38 homes had water enter into a basement or crawl space, but no damages to essential living space.

The three destroyed homes are in Kuliouou, while those with major damages are in the Niu Valley area. The rest are in Waimanalo, Kailua and Lanikai, Hawaii Kai, Kuliouou, and Aina Haina. Four homes remain inaccessible.

Red Cross volunteers also began preliminary damage assessments in the areas of Hanalei, Koloa, and Anahola today, and will continue tomorrow.

