Video: Monk seal pup spotted playing with knife

A Hawaiian monk seal pup named Manu‘iwa was seen holding an orange knife in its mouth last Sunday.

Manu‘iwa was recently weaned from its mother on the Big Island.

Staff from Ke Kai Ola, a hospital operated by The Marine Mammal Center at Kailua-Kona and officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) have been monitoring the pup’s health and growth.

“There was real concern that the seal pup might swallow the knife,” a DOCARE officer who captured the incident on video said. “It’s a reminder to all of us to properly dispose of our trash and not to leave it on Hawaii’s beaches or in the ocean.”

At one point the seal dropped the knife under the rocks and it was later retrieved.

Animal experts say that it’s critical for young seals not to have human interactions, especially after they’ve weaned from their moms.

NOAA’s Office of National Marine Fisheries asks people to report all monk seal sightings to your island’s Marine Mammal Response Coordinator:

>> Oahu: 808-220-7802

>> Kauai: 808-651-7668

>> Molokai: 808-553-5555

>> Maui / Lanai: 808-292-2372

>> Hawaii Island – East: 808-756-5961

>> Hawaii Island – West: 808-987-0765