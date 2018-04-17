 IRS website goes down on tax deadline day
Associated Press
April 17, 2018
Updated April 17, 2018 7:59am

    Internal Revenue Service Acting Commissioner David Kautter, shown here in February on Capitol Hill, testified during a House Oversight Hearing today that a number of systems are down at the moment and that they are working to resolve the issue.

    The IRS website to make payments went down today, which is the deadline to file federal taxes. The IRS did not have an immediate explanation for the failure. Shown here is the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington in 2013.

Just in time for tax day: The IRS website to make payments is down. But you still have to pay your taxes.

The IRS did not have an immediate explanation for the failure.

It appears, based on a message on the site, that the online payment system became unavailable at 2:50 A.M. ET Tuesday (8:50 p.m. Monday in Hawaii).

However, the initial message about the outage may have only confused visitors to the site. It said that the payment service, IRS Direct Pay, was experiencing both an unplanned and planned outage. The headline said the service would be available again on Dec. 31, 9999, but the message text the service would resume on Sept. 22, 2016.

The IRS has since updated the website to say it is temporarily unavailable. But the agency adds, “Note that your tax payment is due although IRS Direct Pay may not be available.”

Tax day falls on April 17 this year because April 15 was a Sunday and April 16 was Emancipation Day, a holiday in Washington, D.C.

IRS Acting Commissioner David Kautter testified during a House Oversight Hearing today that a number of systems are down at the moment and that the agency is working to resolve the issue.

The IRS typically recommends that taxpayers use electronic filing to avoid common mistakes. Online filing is quicker than dropping something in the mail — when the site works, of course. Plus, electronic filers typically get any refund faster.

