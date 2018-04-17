 Sales of ‘Everyday Recipes’ cookbook benefit Aloha United Way
April 17, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Sales of ‘Everyday Recipes’ cookbook benefit Aloha United Way

By Hawaiian Electric Co., Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on April 17, 2018 5:30 pm  Updated on  April 17, 2018 at 5:27 pm
Hawaiian Electric Co. continues a delicious tradition of sharing recipes from employees while giving back to the community. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –