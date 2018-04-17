 Motorcyclist who died from injuries ID’d
Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on April 17, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 16, 2018 at 11:20 pm
The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died Saturday from injuries sustained Friday in Waimanalo as Frederick Curimao Jr., 28, of Waimanalo. Read More

