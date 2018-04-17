 Man who chases chickens sparks neighbor’s concern
April 17, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Man who chases chickens sparks neighbor’s concern

By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 17, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 16, 2018 at 11:25 pm
Question: Are there any state and/or city laws against private citizens (not authorized contractors) harassing or killing feral animals? Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –