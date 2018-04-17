 Olomana Golf Links shuts down
By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 17, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 17, 2018 at 12:09 am
An 18-hole Waimanalo golf course once played by President Barack Obama abruptly shut down Friday, leaving employees without jobs and vendors without payment. Read More

