Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Punahou vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m., at Ala Wai.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Maryknoll vs. St. Francis, 4 p.m., at Ala Wai 2.

OIA: Leilehua at Mililani, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I: Double-elimination tournament, Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II: Double-elimination tournament, Saint Louis vs. University, 4:30 p.m., at ‘Iolani.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Tournament, play in match–Kalani vs. Leilehua, 3:30 p.m. at Kaimuki.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll, 3 p.m.; Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 6 p.m.; games at Hans L’Orange Park.

ILH Division II: Tie-breaker: Damien vs. St. Francis, 3:30 p.m. at Ala Wai Field.

OIA Division I: Playoffs, first-round–Aiea at Kaiser, Roosevelt at Mililani, Kapolei at Moanalua, Castle vs. Leilehua at Wahiawa Middle; games begin at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Maryknoll at Kamehameha; Mid-Pacific vs. Pac-Five at Ala Wai Field; ‘Iolani at Punahou. Games start at 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA Division I boys–Tournament, first-round: At Farrington–Castle vs. Waipahu, 5:30 p.m.; Leilehua at Farrington, to follow. At Radford–Kapolei vs. Kalaheo, 5:30 p.m.; Roosevelt at Radford, to follow.

OIA Division II boys–Tournament, Quarterfinals: At McKinley–Kaimuki vs. Waialua, 5:30 p.m.; Aiea at McKinley, to follow.

WATER POLO

ILH Division I girls: ‘Iolani vs. Punahou, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; matches at Kamehameha.

ILH

Girls Varsity Single-Elimination

Tournament

‘Iolani 7, Le Jardin 5

OIA

Girls Tournament

Play-in games

Kalani 10, Castle 4

Leilehua 8, Campbell 5

Goal scorers—Kaln: Angela Pacheco 2, Malia Neumann 2, Victoria Ready 2, Catherine Holt, Kela Iwata, Lana Luebecke, Emily Wong. Cast: Michaela Ayers 2, Teneil Buckley, Leila Figueroa-Kapahu. Lei: Taylor Dinsmore Nassar 4, Kaya Takashige 4. Camp: Tatiana Troupe 2, Ashley Badis, Ali Day, Madeysen Reiny.

ILH

Varsity I Semifinals

At Oahu Country Club

Girls

73—Karissa Kilby (Pun). 76—Claire Choi (Pun). 77—Kyung Eun Lee (Iol), Danielle Ujimori (MPI), Kamie Hamada (Iol).

Boys

70—Ryan Kong (Pun). 71—Kelii Kamelamela-Dudoit (KS), Evan Kawai (Pun). 72—Remington Hirano (Pun). 74—Blaze Akana (KS).