 Paul George, Donovan Mitchell questionable for Thunder-Jazz Game 2
April 17, 2018
    Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jerami Grant defends in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Oklahoma City on Sunday. Mitchell and Thunder forward Paul George, the leading scorers for their respective teams in their first-round playoff series, are questionable for Game 2 on Wednesday.

OKLAHOMA CITY >> Thunder forward Paul George and Utah guard Donovan Mitchell, the leading scorers for their respective teams in their first-round playoff series, are questionable for Game 2 on Wednesday.

George scored 36 points in the opener and set a team playoff record with eight 3-pointers in Oklahoma City’s 116-108 win, but he missed the last minute to get treatment for a bruised right hip. Thunder coach Billy Donovan said he’d wait until Wednesday to determine George’s status. He said George was limited in practice and did not do contact work.

Mitchell suffered a left foot bruise in Game 1, and a Jazz spokesman said he is questionable. The rookie went through portions of today’s practice. He had 27 points and 10 rebounds in the opener after averaging 20.5 points in the regular season.

