 Twins, Indians get 26th players for Puerto Rico series
Associated Press
April 17, 2018
    Puerto Rico plays the Dominican Republic at the Caribbean Series baseball tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 2015. The Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins play baseball in San Juan on April 17 and April 18.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico >> Cleveland and Minnesota are both carrying a 26th player on their rosters for their two-game series in Puerto Rico.

The Indians recalled outfielder Greg Allen from Triple-A Columbus, a move made official on Tuesday. Allen was on the team’s flight to San Juan. He batted .229 in 25 games for Cleveland late last season.

For the Twins, the extra player is outfielder Ryan LaMarre, brought up from Triple-A Rochester. LaMarre has gone 4 for 8 in six games with the Twins already this season, after starting off his big league career with combined 2-for-37 stints with Cincinnati, Boston and Oakland.

Major League Baseball allowed the Indians and Twins the extra player because the distance to San Juan would make it difficult to get a call-up there on short notice.

