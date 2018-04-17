Yancy Medeiros gets Mike Perry in UFC 226 bout

Makaha’s Yancy Medeiros will return to the cage on July 7 in a welterweight bout against Mike Perry at UFC 226, a UFC official confirmed today.

Medeiros (15-5, 6-5) is coming off a second-round TKO loss to Donald Cerrone in his first main event fight in February.

Perry (11-3, 4-3) has lost his last two fights by unanimous decision.

Medeiros was 3-0 at 170 pounds before the loss to Cerrone.

UFC 226 will be held as part of International Fight Week in Las Vegas and will take place at T-Mobile Arena.

The main event is a heavyweight title fight between champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Current UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is a possibility for the card as well. Holloway will defend his title against Brian Ortega in his next bout that hasn’t been scheduled yet.