 Yancy Medeiros gets Mike Perry in UFC 226 bout
By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
April 17, 2018
Updated April 17, 2018 11:30am

    Hawaii’s Yancy Medeiros celebrated after defeating Erick Silva, of Brazil, during their UFC welterweight mixed martial arts bout in Rio de Janeiro, in June 2017. Medeiros will return to the cage on July 7 in a welterweight bout against Mike Perry at UFC 226, a UFC official confirmed today.

Makaha’s Yancy Medeiros will return to the cage on July 7 in a welterweight bout against Mike Perry at UFC 226, a UFC official confirmed today.

Medeiros (15-5, 6-5) is coming off a second-round TKO loss to Donald Cerrone in his first main event fight in February.

Perry (11-3, 4-3) has lost his last two fights by unanimous decision.

Medeiros was 3-0 at 170 pounds before the loss to Cerrone.

UFC 226 will be held as part of International Fight Week in Las Vegas and will take place at T-Mobile Arena.

The main event is a heavyweight title fight between champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Current UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is a possibility for the card as well. Holloway will defend his title against Brian Ortega in his next bout that hasn’t been scheduled yet.

