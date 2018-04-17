 Sergio Mendes to perform at Blue Note Hawaii
By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
April 17, 2018
Updated April 17, 2018 7:55pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Sergio Mendes comes to Blue Note Hawaii for two nights in November.

Sergio Mendes, the Grammy-winning musician whose easy-on-the-ears blend of bossa nova and samba helped pave the way for Latin American music around the world, comes to the Blue Note Hawaii for two nights in November.

Since becoming a global sensation with his group Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’ 66, Mendes has recorded more than 35 albums, with his most recent album “Magic” (2014) including collaborations with John Legend and will.i.am of Black-Eyed Peas. He has also produced film scores, receiving an Oscar nomination for “Real in Rio” from the 2011 animated film “Rio.”

Mendez will appear Nov. 16 and 17, with shows at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $65-$115. Visit bluenotehawaii.com for information.

