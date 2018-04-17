Approaching storm system threatens flood-ravaged Kauai later this week

The weather system that dumped so much rain over the weekend is expected to head back to Kauai Wednesday evening and bring more rain as residents are still struggling to clean up .

“That low-pressure system that brought us all that weather this weekend is about 800 miles west of us now,” Matthew Foster, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Honolulu, said this afternoon. “It’s going to weaken and then it’s going to start moving back towards us tomorrow.”

“It probably will be another round of heavy rain and potentially thunderstorms,” he said. “The grounds are already very saturated, so it’s not going to take as much to bring the flooding back.”

Foster said the unstable weather is likely to make its way to Kauai and Oahu Wednesday night through Thursday night, and the eastern half, including Maui and Hawaii island, from Thursday to Friday morning.

“Luckily, this will be kind of pushing through quickly,” he predicted. “It won’t stay around too long, like the prolonged event this weekend.”

Meanwhile, a high surf advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. today for the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island, with surf of 6 to 8 feet expected. Strong breaking waves and rip currents make swimming difficult and dangerous, according to the weather service.