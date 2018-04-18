 Couple returns to Palolo apartment after explosion to find it burglarized
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
April 18, 2018
Updated April 18, 2018 4:55pm

  • ROSEMARIE BERNARDO / RBERNARDO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Workers with MD Restoration clean up Palolo Homes after a blast injured two people at the housing complex, April 4.

Someone burglarized multiple times the Palolo Homes apartment of a couple who were not allowed to return after the April 3 explosion that injured two people, said a representative of the company that owns the low-income housing.

The couple’s daughter said in a Facebook post that her parents were finally allowed back in on Tuesday and discovered a safe containg their birth certificates, passports, jewelry and other items had been taken, along with TV, clothes, shoes and purses.

Dave Nakamura, executive director, Mutual Housing Association of Hawaii, said the apartment was not damaged in the fire and explosion that severely damaged three units.

He said the Mutual Housing’s insurance company has instructed the company not to allow people to re-enter their units. Clearance was given late last week, and the families living in units undamaged were to begin moving into other apartments on Friday, he said.

