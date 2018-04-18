Hanalei Elementary remains closed today

Hanalei Elementary School on Kauai will remain closed for all students today due to flood damage caused by recent heavy rains, said the state Department of Education.

Only Hanalei Elementary School is closed on Kauai is closed at this time, the DOE said. However, the school is anticipated to reopen Thursday. Staff will be reporting as normal as the school continues clean-up, damage assessments and repair work.

“We want to thank our parents and the community for their patience during the clean-up as we work to make the campus safe for our students,” said complex area superintendent Bill Arakaki in a news release. “Students who were impacted by the floods at their homes will not be penalized for attendance issues during this time and the school will work with them and their parents to make sure that all academic requirements are still met.”

School bus service has resumed operation for students residing in Hanalei who attend Kapaa Middle and Kapaa High schools. Bus service for students living in Waikomo, Wainiha and Haena remains temporarily suspended, said the DOE, and will resume when Kuhio Highway reopens.