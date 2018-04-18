Honolulu Waldorf school relocates to Manoa as flood cleanup continues

The Honolulu Waldorf High School will temporarily hold classes on the grounds of a Manoa church as contractors continue to clear thick mud from the Aina Haina campus in the wake of the recent storm.

Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the former site of the Lutheran High School of Hawaii, located on the grounds of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1404 University Ave.

School Chairwoman Hillary Godwise said a full schedule will start Monday, but further details are pending. “That’s still being worked out,” she said.

About 60 students attend Honolulu Waldorf High at 5257 Kalanianaole Highway. Floodwaters inundated the ground floor of the two-story building Friday night, prompting school officials to close the campus this week as contractors clean up the mess.

Volunteers had moved salvageable school equipment to the auditorium. Godwise said a damage assessment has yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, staff, parents and volunteers are helping today to set up classrooms at the former site of Lutheran High, which shut down in 2016 due to low enrollment.

Godwise said it’s unclear when the Aina Haina campus will reopen, adding: “We’re nowhere near that phase.”