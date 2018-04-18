 Island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico; officials probe cause
Associated Press

Associated Press
April 18, 2018
Updated April 18, 2018 6:05am
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico >> An island-wide blackout has hit Puerto Rico, which is struggling with an increasingly unstable power grid nearly seven months after Hurricane Maria hit the U.S. territory.

Electric Power Authority spokeswoman Yohari Molina tells The Associated Press that crews are investigating the cause. Officials said today it could take 24 to 36 hours to fully restore power.

It’s the first time since Category 4 storm hit on Sept. 20 that Puerto Rico has experienced a full island-wide blackout.

Some 40,000 power customers were still without normal electricity service as a result of the hurricane.

