Kauai relief efforts continue despite looming flood threat

Relief efforts will continue for stranded residents and visitors in Haena and Wainiha on Kauai today despite a flash flood watch that is set to go into effect Thursday through Friday for the entire state.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Relief efforts will continue for stranded residents and visitors in Haena and Wainiha on Kauai today despite a flash flood watch that is set to go into effect Thursday through Friday for the entire state.

The National Weather Services said though widespread heavy rainfall is not expected for Kauai, the system still poses a threat as many areas on the Garden Isle remain saturated from the recent storm. “As a result, even moderate rain falling for an extended period in these harder hit areas of Kauai could lead to flash flooding.”

In a news release, Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. said, “While this system isn’t expected to be as severe as the last one, we will be keeping a close eye on the weather and make the necessary adjustments to keep all our people and visitors safe.”

The U.S. Army, Hawaii Air National Guard and Kauai County Fire Department helicopters airlifted over 340 people from communities in Haena and Wainiha since Monday.

Individuals who need to evacuate may go to the Camp Naue landing zone between approximately 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. today, weather permitting.

Those who want to evacuate are advised that it is unknown when they can return to their homes because of landslides blocking access on Kuhio Highway between Waikoko and Wainiha.

Residents and visitors who decide to shelter in place may either go to Camp Naue and the Hanalei Colony Resort, two sites that have been set up as distribution points where food, water and other provisions are available for affected residents and visitors.