Rains returning Thursday; Big Isle summits brace for heavy snow

The threat of heavy rainfall and flash flooding from a returning weather system that dumped dozens of inches of rain on Kauai in a 24-hour period last week prompted weather officials to post a flash flood watch for the entire state.

The flash flood watch is scheduled to go into effect Thursday morning and last through Friday afternoon.

“The heaviest rainfall is expected to fall from Oahu eastward to the Big Island,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin. However, weather officials warned that Kauai could see flash flooding from even moderate rain because the ground there is still saturated from earlier rains.

There is also a winter storm watch for the summits of Hawaii island, which could see snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.

The watch is scheduled to go into effect at 6 a.m. Thursday and last through 6 p.m. Friday for the summits above 12,000 feet.