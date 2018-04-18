Work furlough inmate fails to return to OCCC

Police and state sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a 36-year-old work furlough inmate who failed to return to the Women’s Community Correctional Center after work Tuesday night.

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety said Pikake Watson was scheduled to return to the correctional facility at 9:30 p.m. Police and sheriff’s deputies were notified.

Watson is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, 136 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a large lettered tattoo of the word “Briggs” across her chest and a smaller tattoo on the right side of her neck.

Watson is serving time for second-degree identity theft. Her parole hearing is scheduled for June.

Anyone with information on Watson’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or sheriff dispatch at 586-1352.