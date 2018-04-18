Work on Waimanalo Gulch water main continues

Repair crews are fixing a 24-inch water main break near the entrance to the Waimanalo Gulch Landfill on Farrington Highway above Ko Olina in leeward Oahu, which is expected to continue well into this evening.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Repair crews are fixing a 24-inch water main break near the entrance to the Waimanalo Gulch Landfill on Farrington Highway above Ko Olina in leeward Oahu, which is expected to continue well into this evening.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply said it was notified of the rupture at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and continues to work on repairs this morning. One lane of Farrington Highway westbound was closed during repairs at 9:30 a.m. this morning due to the heavy lift equipment required and may be closed again after the repair is finished.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution through the area, even though the main break is on the shoulder. Both westbound lanes of traffic on Farrington Highway will remain open, except for short, occasional interruptions for the movement of heavy equipment. The Waianae-bound merge lane from the landfill road has been closed to keep vehicles away from the work area.

BWS crews will try to minimize their impacts on traffic flow between 2 and 7 p.m. peak commute hours.

Most leeward residents should still have water through reserves, but the water pressure may be lower than normal or may vary. The BWS encourages all leeward coast residents to conserve water until the system has been returned to full operation. Residents of the Honokai Hale subdivision are also encouraged to conserve water.

Six homes on Farrington Highway and the landfill are currently without water and have been provided with water wagons.