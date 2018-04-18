 Bankoh, FHB aiding homeowners hit by storm
April 18, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Bankoh, FHB aiding homeowners hit by storm

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on April 18, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 17, 2018 at 10:03 pm
Bank of Hawaii and First Hawaiian Bank are offering financial assistance programs to help those affected by the recent heavy rain and flooding in East Honolulu and on Kauai. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –