‘Hawaii Five-0’ renewed for ninth season

Tribune News Service
April 18, 2018
Updated April 18, 2018 11:02am

    The stars of “Hawaii Five-0” in a scene from an episode broadcast in March on CBS. Pictured, from left, Chi McBride, Scott Caan, Alex O’Loughlin, Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale. CBS announced today it has renewed “Five-0” for a ninth season.

“Hawaii Five-0” is among the CBS prime-time series lineup renewed for the 2018-2019 season, the network announced today.

Despite the loss of stars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park, plus a lingering uncertainty over the return of Alex O’Loughlin for a ninth season, “Five-0” continues to perform well in the ratings as part of CBS’ popular Friday night lineup alongside “MacGyver” and “Blue Bloods,” which were also renewed today.

“NCIS: New Orleans,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Madam Secretary,” “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race,” “Bull” and news magazines “60 Minutes” and “48 Hours” will also be coming back next year.

The 11 renewed series join several others already greenlighted for next season, including freshman series “Young Sheldon,” “S.W.A.T.” and “SEAL Team.”

In total, CBS is bringing back 17 series for next year, including its entire Tuesday and Friday night lineups.

