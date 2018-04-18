Kauai relief efforts continue in aftermath of flood, April 17

Floodwaters are seen around homes in Wainiha, Kauai. Three days after heavy rain and flooding, many residents of Wainiha and Haena are still cut off from many essentials including electricity and water.
Receding floodwater is seen in Hanalei in north Kauai.
Water and supplies are loaded onto a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook in Princeville, Kauai. Rescue and relief operations commenced in the morning from Princeville Airport for people still stranded in Haena, Wainiha, and other parts of north Kauai.
CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) team leader Penny Korte, left, talks with team member Tom Baker in Princeville, Kauai.
Water and supplies are prepped for loading onto a U.S. Army CH-47 in Princeville, Kauai.
A U.S. Army Chinook carries a tank of water in Wainiha, Kauai.
Members of "Da Hui" arrive on boats with supplies and transport options on the Wainiha River in Wainiha, Kauai.
U.S. Army and emergency personnel unload water and supplies from a U.S. Army Chinook in Wainiha, Kauai.
A truck is seen near floodwater in Haena, Kauai.
Evacuees wait for a helicopter ride in Wainiha, Kauai.
Haena resident Beaux Birch, left, hugs friends Diana Penchoff, right, and Miliki Lani, obscured at middle, before evacuation on a U.S. Army Chinook in Haena, Kauai.
Evacuees prepare to board a U.S. Army Chinook in Wainiha, Kauai.
Evacuees are secured aboard a U.S. Army Chinook in Haena, Kauai.
A makeshift emergency sign is seen in Haena, Kauai.
Mark Satz walks his flooded property in Wainiha, Kauai.
Mark Satz waves at a passing helicopter on his flooded property in Wainiha, Kauai.
Mark Satz, seen through the window, walks his flooded property in Wainiha, Kauai.
Mark Satz walks on his flooded property in Wainiha, Kauai.
Damaged homes are seen along Powerhouse Road in Wainiha, Kauai.
Seats from an automobile sit in floodwater at the home of Mark Satz in Wainiha, Kauai.
Gregg Fraser, owner of Opakapaka Bar and Grille, points to a spot where floodwater ravaged the pavement and lifeguard station at Ke'e Beach in Haena, Kauai.
Cyclists pass a mudslide in Haena, Kauai.