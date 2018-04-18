 Medeiros will make UFC return in July
Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on April 18, 2018 12:05 am 
Makaha’s Yancy Medeiros will return to the cage on July 7 in a welterweight bout against Mike Perry at UFC 226, the organization announced Tuesday. Read More

