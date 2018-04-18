CSU Bakersfield beats baseball ‘Bows

Luis Martinez blasted two home runs and drove in three runs to lift CSU Bakersfield to a 4-3 victory over Hawaii today at Hardt Field in Bakersfield, Calif.

The nonconference loss dropped the Rainbow Warriors to 20-13 . The ’Bows meet Cal State Fullerton in a crucial three-game Big West road series beginning Friday. UH leads the Big West with a 6-3 record. The Titans are second at 4-2.

The ’Bows entered today’s game with the intent of using at least five pitchers. But they had no plan to stop Martinez, whose two-run homer broke a 1-all tie in the third inning. Martinez’s solo homer in the fourth provided insurance for the Roadrunners.

Ethan Lopez’s two-run homer closed the ’Bows to 4-3 in the sixth.

Isaac Meza, who entered with a 22.50 earned-run average, allowed five hits and one run in five innings to earn the victory.

The Roadrunners improved to 14-21.