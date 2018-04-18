 Kenny Smith will reportedly interview for Knicks’ coaching job
April 18, 2018
    Kenny Smith watches a Houston Rockets basketball game in 2016. The TNT analyst will interview for the Knicks’ head coaching vacancy, according to Stephen A. Smith.

NEW YORK >> Add one more name to the growing list of Knicks head coaching candidates.

TNT analyst Kenny Smith will interview for the Knicks’ head coaching vacancy, according to Stephen A. Smith.

Kenny Smith, a two-time champion, played for seven teams throughout his 11-year career from 1987-1997. He has never coached in the NBA.

Since retiring, Smith has gone on to have a successful career as a studio analyst, working alongside Ernie Johnson Jr., Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal on “Inside the NBA.”

Knicks president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry are taking a look at a number of candidates for the team’s head coaching job.

Former Warriors coach Mark Jackson interviewed for the job Wednesday. David Fizdale, Mike Woodson and David Blatt will also have a sit-down with the Knicks front office. Raptors G League coach Jerry Stackhouse is also considered a candidate for the job.

Fizdale, Jackson and Stackhouse are viewed as the favorites to land the Knicks’ head coaching gig.

