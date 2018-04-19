 4 city swimming pools close pending repairs
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 19, 2018
Updated April 19, 2018 10:00am
Multiple city swimming pools remain closed due to broken pool pumps, a water main break and various other reasons.

The pools at Kailua and Salt Lake district parks are closed until further notice for pump repairs. The pool at Kailua has been closed since the heavy storms on Friday caused a power outage, knocking out the pump and circulation system.

Due to a water main break that damaged the deck, the pool at Waialua District Park is also closed.

The pool at Waipahu District Park is scheduled to remain closed until spring while renovations and repairs are conducted to the pump room and its equipment. The city plans to install a new concrete floor, lay down a new access driveway and repair concrete spalling, among other improvements.

Updates on city Department of Park and Recreation facilities are available at this link.

