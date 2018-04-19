All islands under flash flood watch; winter storm warning for Big Isle summits

A flash flood watch remains in effect for the entire state of Hawaii as the storm system that dumped over 2 feet of rain on Kauai over the weekend makes it way back to the islands.

“The heaviest rainfall is expected to fall from Oahu eastward to the Big Island, particularly in windward areas,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin.

Although Kauai isn’t expected to get more heavy rainfall, the already saturated soil could quickly lead to more flooding with the addition of even moderate rainfall for an extended period.

The flash flood watch is in effect through 6 p.m. Friday.

At the other end of the state, the summits of Hawaii island could see up to a foot of snow today.

A winter storm warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Friday as heavy snow is anticipated for the summits above 12,000 feet today. Weather officials say accumulations of 6 to 12 inches of snow are expected.

“Roads to the summits are expected to become snow covered and slippery, resulting in difficult travel conditions,” weather officials said in a bulletin today.