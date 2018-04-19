County, Red Cross volunteers going door-to-door on Kauai to assess damage

Teams of Kauai County employees and American Red Cross volunteers this morning began going door-to-door in Koloa in search of properties affected by the recent storm.

The county will continue conducting assessments of other storm-affected areas across the island. Property owners and renters that suffered from storm-inflicted damages can go to this link or call KEMA at 241-1800 to file a report.

Air evacuations will resume today, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting, according to the Kauai Emergency Management Agency. However, air evacuations for non-emergency response will cease at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“We are continuing air evacuations for our isolated Haena and Wainiha residents and visitors,” said Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. in a news release. “While our first responders will continue to respond to emergency calls, we are advising those wishing to be evacuated to go to the YMCA Camp Naue landing zone by Saturday.”

It is unknown at this time when those evacuated can return home, as landslides continue to block access to Kuhio Highway between Waikoko and Wainiha. Camp Naue and the Hanalei Colony Resort have been serving as distribution points for food, water and other provisions.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the entire state, effective through 6 p.m. Friday.

“As we anticipate the possibility of heavy rains reaching our island once again, I’d like to remind the public to remain vigilant and stay informed on any updates,” said Carvalho.

At this time, the Kilauea Neighborhood Center remains open as a Red Cross shelter.

Haena State Park, Napali Coast State Wilderness Park (including the Kalalau Trail) and the North Fork area of Wailua River State Park on Kauai remain closed, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, due to flood damage. The closures will likely be for an extended period, while damage assessments and repairs are completed. Polihale State Park also remains closed as repairs to the flooded entry road are being made.

The state Health Department reminds Kauai residents to stay out of brown water. A brown water advisory remains in effect for the island of Kauai, except for the beaches from Keoniloa Bay to Sheraton Beach. The state Health Department’s vector control staff will be available to conduct mosquito abatement activities, including surveillance and treatment, at 241-3306.

In addition, the Federal Aviation Agency has issued a temporary flight restriction for areas in the Hanalei and Wainiha area, which includes drones, while first responders are conducting emergency operations.

Accepted donation items are being limited to non-perishables, bottled water, cleaning supplies, hygiene items, diapers, baby food and formula, and are accepted at the following locations:

>> Food Bank of Hawai‘i – Kaua‘i Branch (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

>> Kaua‘i Independent Food Bank (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

>> Koloa Neighborhood Center (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)