 Transformer fire at UH Manoa causes widespread power outage
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 19, 2018
Updated April 19, 2018 8:21pm

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Honolulu Fire Department fought a transformer fire at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s lower campus near the Les Murakami Stadium tonight.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CHRISTIAN SHIMABUKU / CSHIMABUKU@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • ED LYNCH / ELYNCH@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • COURTESY MITCHELL PINKERTON

Honolulu Fire Department personnel battled a large fire at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s lower campus this evening.

The university confirmed that the fire occurred at a HECO substation on Kalele Road outside Les Murakami Stadium.

An HFD spokesperson indicated that the fire was caused by a blown transformer.

Witnesses report having heard a loud explosion prior to the fire. Thick, black smoke was visible from miles away.

UH-Manoa said that power was out campus wide as of 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, Hawaiian Electric Co. reported that more than 3,300 customers were without power in the Diamond Head, Kapahulu, Lower Punchbowl, Makiki, Manoa, Nuuanu, Punchbowl and St. Louis areas.

Electrical service to all but two HECO customers was restored by 7:45 p.m., according to HECO.

